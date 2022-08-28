Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

