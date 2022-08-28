Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 960,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,484,000 after buying an additional 239,263 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 2,111,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,613,000 after purchasing an additional 164,124 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 625,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 164,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $668,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,445,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,152. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.