Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 3.5% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,890,000 after purchasing an additional 116,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 375,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,460,000 after purchasing an additional 116,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $5.83 on Friday, reaching $251.90. The company had a trading volume of 594,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.91 and a 200-day moving average of $238.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

