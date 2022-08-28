Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 1,743 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 2.8% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,185,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,203,000 after buying an additional 610,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.37. The stock had a trading volume of 829,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,437. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.11 and a 200 day moving average of $118.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

