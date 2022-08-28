Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 80,100 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,100 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems accounts for about 1.9% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 211,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MITK traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 179,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,392. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $456.33 million, a PE ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 0.64. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

