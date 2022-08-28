Wolters Kluwer Announces Dividend of $0.55 (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5457 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $102.95 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $87.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTKWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($106.12) to €109.00 ($111.22) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.