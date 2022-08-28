WOM Protocol (WOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.09 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Grid+ (GRID) traded 392,800.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,021.76 or 0.10148701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004112 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00129136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032536 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io.

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.