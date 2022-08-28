Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

