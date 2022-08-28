Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $10,884,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $75.23 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

