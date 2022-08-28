Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 758 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

