Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

CALM stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.70%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

