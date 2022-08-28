WorkQuest Token Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $169,850.06 and $224,864.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WorkQuest Token alerts:

Grid+ (GRID) traded 393,589% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,023.68 or 0.10146893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004086 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00128986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032482 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Coin Profile

WorkQuest Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,499,882 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorkQuest Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WorkQuest Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorkQuest Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.