Wrapped Bitcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111.78 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $19,902.82 or 0.99877777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.93 billion and $111.78 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00054589 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024823 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 247,761 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

