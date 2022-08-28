Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Reaches $15.35 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.35 or 0.00076678 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $25.75 million and $3.27 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00129456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00083071 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

WNXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

