Xaya (CHI) Price Hits $0.0727

Xaya (CHI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $8,037.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,993.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.98 or 0.07427504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00025868 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00164338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00263981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00722497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00575850 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

