Yakira Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 159.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,967 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 515,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 251,593 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at $5,455,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intersect ENT in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

