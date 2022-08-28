Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSLMU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,143,000.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSLMU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

