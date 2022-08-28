Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 350,363 Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 350,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TETEU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000.

Shares of TETEU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

