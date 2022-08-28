Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $64.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

