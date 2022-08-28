Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Global Consumer Acquisition worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GACQ. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 2.2% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 77.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,206,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 527,550 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

GACQ stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Global Consumer Acquisition Profile

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

