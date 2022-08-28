Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 300,000 RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $639,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $752,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,260,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,129,000.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RFACU opened at $10.02 on Friday. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

