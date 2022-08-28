Yakira Capital Management Inc. Sells 50,556 Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,556 shares during the quarter. Alpha Star Acquisition accounts for about 1.1% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,689,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,484,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,281,000.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

ALSAU stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.