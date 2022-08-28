Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $3.80 Million Position in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 385,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 1.60% of NorthView Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,073,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,370,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,864,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,619,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89. NorthView Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

