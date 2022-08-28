Yakira Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lionheart III were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIONU. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart III in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,525,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Lionheart III during the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Lionheart III during the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Lionheart III during the fourth quarter worth about $4,026,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lionheart III during the first quarter worth about $77,000.

Get Lionheart III alerts:

Lionheart III Price Performance

NASDAQ LIONU opened at $10.06 on Friday. Lionheart III Corp has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Lionheart III Profile

Lionheart III Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIONU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.