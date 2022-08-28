YAM V3 Reaches One Day Volume of $625,501.00 (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. YAM V3 has a market cap of $2.03 million and $625,501.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00128717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085927 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,742,786 coins and its circulating supply is 14,107,901 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance.

Buying and Selling YAM V3

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.