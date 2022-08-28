YF Link (YFL) Trading Down 8.5% This Week

YF Link (YFL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, YF Link has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for $8.44 or 0.00042155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market cap of $460,264.38 and $6.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io.

Buying and Selling YF Link

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

