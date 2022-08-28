YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Achieves Market Cap of $115,565.47

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $115,565.47 and $71,095.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be bought for $28.99 or 0.00144840 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00828933 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
