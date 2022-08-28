Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,421. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.41.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.