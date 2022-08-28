Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €48.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Zalando Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €23.27 ($23.74) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €27.10 and a 200-day moving average of €38.19. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($50.88).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

