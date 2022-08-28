ZCore Achieves Market Capitalization of $50,814.45 (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $50,814.45 and approximately $68.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00092989 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00029456 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00019261 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00255844 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00029752 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.