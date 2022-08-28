Zigcoin Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $371,768.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004052 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00129069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00084564 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Zigcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.