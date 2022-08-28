ZoidPay (ZPAY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,894.00

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One ZoidPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZoidPay has a total market capitalization of $42.31 million and $34,894.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZoidPay has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00832640 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ZoidPay Coin Profile
ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay.
Buying and Selling ZoidPay
