ZoidPay (ZPAY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,894.00

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One ZoidPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZoidPay has a total market capitalization of $42.31 million and $34,894.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZoidPay has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZoidPay alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00832640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZoidPay Coin Profile

ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay.

Buying and Selling ZoidPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoidPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZoidPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZoidPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZoidPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.