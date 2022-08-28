ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $264,866.21 and $166.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00721683 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

