ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $264,866.21 and $166.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00721683 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

