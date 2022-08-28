ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,300 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 244,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 575,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

About ZW Data Action Technologies

NASDAQ:CNET traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. 251,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.98. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

