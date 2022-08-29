12,475 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Bought by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 66,877 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 26,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $17.38. 1,047,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,334,555. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

