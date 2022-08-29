14,291 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

Insider Activity

CME Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

