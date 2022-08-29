193,432 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Acquired by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 193,432 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,000. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $117,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6,500.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AEM traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 96,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

