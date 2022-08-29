2,364 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,227,000 after acquiring an additional 114,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,048. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.12. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

