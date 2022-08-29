2,579 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.0 %

APD traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $262.21. 12,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

