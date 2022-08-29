2,588 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 225,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.42 and its 200 day moving average is $177.71. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.94.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

