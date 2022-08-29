27,477 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Welltower by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,112,000 after buying an additional 292,849 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Welltower by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Welltower by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,492,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,811,000 after buying an additional 146,904 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $44,618,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Welltower by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WELL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.28. 44,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.