27,477 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Welltower by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,112,000 after buying an additional 292,849 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Welltower by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Welltower by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,492,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,811,000 after buying an additional 146,904 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $44,618,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Welltower by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of WELL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.28. 44,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
