6,000 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Snowflake accounts for about 0.6% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $13.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.33. The company had a trading volume of 196,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,094. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.37 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.53.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.79.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

