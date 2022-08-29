8,715 Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth $41,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth $248,000.

In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $20.87 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.89.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

