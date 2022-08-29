888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in August

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,000 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the July 31st total of 924,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 296 ($3.58) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 470 ($5.68) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get 888 alerts:

888 Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIHDF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,575. 888 has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.