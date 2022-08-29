8PAY (8PAY) Hits Market Cap of $450,259.34

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $450,259.34 and approximately $86,852.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 594.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.11 or 0.02145774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00838856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars.

