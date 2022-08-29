8PAY Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $382,189.56 and $111,348.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 830.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.02822760 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00821878 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
8PAY Coin Profile
8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.
Buying and Selling 8PAY
