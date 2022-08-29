97,611 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of X. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,408,938. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

