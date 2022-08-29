Aavegotchi Reaches Market Cap of $59.55 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $59.55 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00006334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,196.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003999 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00132111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00085476 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 48,313,410 coins and its circulating supply is 46,549,246 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com.

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.