AAX Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.50 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (AAB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AAX Token

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en.

AAX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

